HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The flood that devastated neighborhoods in Huntington on Friday is being called unprecedented but it was less than a year ago when floodwaters consumed other parts of the city.

4th Avenue and 13th Street in the downtown area also reached a critical height in August of 2021.

Much like several neighborhoods, water filled the streets, which many business owners say they’re used to. However, this time, it also filtered into several businesses causing damage to their buildings.

Some say they believe these problems were caused by the amount of rainfall, but others have different theories.

Basically, our infrastructure is a very outdated infrastructure. Huntington was built in 1871 and I’m pretty sure that we’re still running some of that system that we were using when the city first started. Dickie Anderson, Jewel City Seafood Co-owner

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited the area on Monday. While he was there, he mentioned the infrastructure in Huntington as being around 80 years old and could be part of the problem.

The question many community members are asking is “What’s being done to prevent it from happening again?”

Gov. Justice says building a flood structure to keep Fourpole Creek in its banks and replacing an aging pumping station are two of the considerations being made.

Mayor Steve Williams’ office says it will take time to assess everything and get a plan together on what can be done to prevent this in the future. Further discussions on the matter could be possible in the near future.

For now, they are encouraging residents to document any damages and also contact the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 for further assistance.