Huntington to hold town hall on coronavirus concerns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As the COVID-19 Coronavirus hits closer to home, city leaders in Huntington, as well as Cabell County leaders, are hosting a town hall to address any concerns the public may have. So far, the Mountain State has not seen any cases of the coronavirus, but both Kentucky and Ohio have. Some suspected cases of the coronavirus are currently being investigated at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“We’re really not seeing a tremendous impact. Right now, we’re very much in the preparation phase, and with that, information is everything,” said Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Coronavirus informational session is happening on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 8:30 am until 9:30 am at the Sister Celeste Auditorium inside the St. Mary’s Highlawn Building. The building is located at 2788 Collis Avenue in Huntington between 28th Street and Collis Avenue. It is the former location of the Highlawn Baptist Church.

Representatives from both the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be at the town hall to answer questions from the public.

“We’re obviously in flu season, so washing hands, taking precautions still a good thing, but hearing from the experts there, I think is, is what our members want as a chamber,” Bissett said. “Unfortunately, through social media, we get a lot of false information. We want to make sure people have the very best information to plan and keep themselves safe.”

The public is highly encouraged to attend the meeting.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories