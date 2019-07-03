Huntington to kick off fireworks for the region on Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Thousands of people will make their way out to Harris Riverfront Park Wednesday evening for the 16th annual Dawg Dazzle. The event also kicks off the first fireworks show in the region.

Event organizers say they’re expecting close to 20,000 people to come out for the fun, which includes concessions and live music.

“It’s just great for the community, everybody [gets] together, [has] a good time,” said 93.7 The Dawg’s Big John. “[They] get some great food, good beverages and see some really great upcoming talent from Nashville.”

Performing at Dawg Dazzle will be Rivertown, Southern Halo, Kala DeHart, and headliner Dylan Scott.

If you’re looking for where to park, you can park just about anywhere in downtown Huntington. You’ll be able to see the fireworks from the top of the parking garages.

But if you want the best view of those fireworks, you want to be along the river in either the Ohio side, or anywhere along the river front in Huntington.

“We got plenty of food vendors, you don’t have to worry about getting dinner, [there’s] plenty to drink,” said Big John. “We’re [going to] have the military come in, Woody Williams is [going] to be there as well as our local recruiters. We’re [going to] be swearing in brand new military soldiers on the stage for Dawg Dazzle this year.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets are free if you get them ahead of time, but if you don’t have a ticket, you’ll have to pay $5 dollars at the gate.

To find out where you can get tickets, click here.