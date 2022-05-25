HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — During Spring 2022, the City of Huntington will begin a new road paving construction project.

The City says they hope to pave 62 roadways by the end of spring, totaling over $2 million.

Here is a list of the roadways chosen:

City Council District 1

Bradley Road from Handley Road to the end of the roadway;

Kentucky Street from Auburn Road to the end of the roadway;

Auburn Road from Jefferson Road to Burlington Road;

Jefferson Road from Magazine Avenue to West River Road;

Lucian Street from Hughes Street to Chase Street.

City Council District 2

22nd Street West from Adams Avenue to the dead end;

6th Street West from Washington Avenue to Virginia Avenue;

17th Street West from Monroe Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

City Council District 3

3 ½ Alley from 14th Street to 15th Street;

12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue.

City Council District 4

Oak Lane from North Altamont Road to the dead end;

Sunset Drive from North Altamont Road to the dead end;

South Edgemont Road from Memorial Park Drive to 141 Edgemont Road;

Hawthorne Way from South Boulevard (east entrance) to 605 Hawthorne Way.

City Council District 5

Euclid Place from 10th Avenue to Charleston Avenue;

Lincoln Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Street.

City Council District 6

Norway Avenue from Olive Street to Rugby Road (project extends into District 7);

800 Block Alley from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue;

Bethel Road from Norway Avenue to the dead end.

City Council District 7

Wilson Street from 28th Street to 2812 Wilson Street;

Washington Boulevard from Avondale Road to Olive Street.

City Council District 8

30th Street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue.

City Council District 9

Riverside Drive from the floodwall entrance to Elm Street;

35th Street from 3rd Avenue to the floodwall.

Projects submitted by At-Large City Council members

Saltwell Road from Washington Boulevard to Sumner Avenue;

8th Street West from Washington Avenue to Adams Avenue.

Requests for the roadways to be considered were sent to Huntington’s City Council. The roads were chosen based on factors like traffic volume and road conditions, and residents say those issues can get pretty bad.

“When there’s ice, they can’t scrape the roads because of the brick, and it stays slick,” said Huntington resident Elsie Muncy. “It’s dangerous, I don’t get in my car when it’s icy.”

Another resident says he is glad Huntington is putting money toward projects like this.

“You have to start somewhere, and if that’s what it takes to bring in businesses and clean up the city, then I’m all for it,” said Huntington resident Michael Matt. “As it’s an older city and the population has declined, there’s things that you just don’t have the funds for. And now that they do have the funds, it’s good to see them start to put things back together.”

The City says they are putting more money into the roads now, hoping to start a 10-year paving cycle.