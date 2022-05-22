HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Community members and officials met at the Huntington Tri-State Airport for a skills training event imitating the scene of a plane crash.

“There’s a history here at the airport, and about every three years we do a drill so that we can refresh the old people and train the new people,” said Dave Caudill, the Ceredo fire Marshall.

The training started with officials working with the fire rescue truck. The Huntington Tri-State Airport has one fire rescue truck that only holds 1500 gallons of water, so they were practicing connecting, disconnecting, and reconnecting the fire hose to other trucks to keep the water flowing.

They also practiced their victim rescue skills and volunteers from the community were happy to come out and play the victims so those in training could get that firsthand experience.

“I think it’s very important because you never know what could happen out there and it’s better to be prepared than not,” said one of the “victims,” Miranda Ramey.

Organizers say this event is important – not only for those in training – but also for the community.

“It’s a good chance for the community to come out and see what happens if something like this ever does happen and it’s a very good chance for our airport staff to know this is how it would happen, if it ever does,” explained Caleb Pack, the operation supervisor for the Huntington Tri-State Airport.