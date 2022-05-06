HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has issued a State of Emergency for the city due to severe weather hitting the area.

Earlier this morning, the City of Huntington announced several roads in the vicinity of Huntington are flooded, and drivers are being asked to avoid some areas of the city including Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.

Huntington’s fire chief has reported that students at a daycare in Enslow Park Presbyterian Church are safe after daycare supervisors moved the children to the second floor due to flooding.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency for the City of Huntington, effective immediately. This is a critical step to ensure that recovery and funding resources are delivered quickly. It also is a vital step in raising public awareness about the severity of this unprecedented flood event, which has resulted in several inches of rain during a short period of time. “I strongly encourage all Huntington residents to closely monitor weather and emergency updates from our first responders, seek higher ground if needed and do not make any attempts to drive through water. The City of Huntington’s firefighters, police officers, Public Works crews and workers with the Huntington Water Quality Board are working diligently to mitigate the effects of this emergency situation. I also applaud the cooperation and assistance from our county and state emergency responders.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams

The mayor’s declaration comes shortly after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of anticipated severe weather throughout the weekend.