HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington is warning residents about a scam happening in the Westmoreland neighborhood on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the city, a scammer is going door-to-door asking for donations for the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. The city says that residents should not make any donations to this person.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they encounter the scammer.