Huntington Water Quality Board closes business office, temporarily suspends service terminations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Water Quality Board is closing its business office until further notice to minimize social exposure of COVID-19 for the health and safety of residents and communities. The health and safety of the residents and communities we serve is the Huntington Water Quality Board’s primary concern. The board says customers can still conduct business via phone, online, or drop-off box options.

The HWQB says it has also started reconnecting suspended services at the request of the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s request. It also suspended service terminations except where requested by a customer effective until further notice. The board says this halt in the termination of services for nonpayment is temporary and not an authorization to stop paying for services.

The Huntington Water Quality Board will waive late fees and credit card fees until May 4, 2020, when it says it will re-evaluate the situation at that time. The HWQB will continue to monitor the outbreak situation and any updates provided by the CDC, WHO, State of West Virginia and other state and federal organizations.

The board’s payment options are listed below:

Mail: Huntington Sanitary Board PO Box 7616 Charleston, WV 25356

City National Bank (payment coupon is required) 20th St. Office, 1900 3rd Ave. University Office, 1751 5th Ave. Pea Ridge Office, 5263 U.S. 60 East

Online: www.huntingtonsb.com Select “Pay Your Bill.” Your account number is required.

Bill pay at your financial institution

Drop Box: Huntington Water Quality Board 555 7th Avenue Huntington, WV 25701 Located to left of customer service entrance

Phone: (304) 696-5564 Expect longer wait times and delays



