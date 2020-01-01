Huntington welcomes first baby born in the new year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington’s first baby of the new year was born at St. Mary’s Medical Center at 1:16 a.m.

Baby boy Syncere Armani McClain weighed 6 pounds and measured 18 ½ inches long. He and mother, Natasha, are doing well.

Natasha’s due date was January 15. She says Syncere being the first New Year’s Baby in the area was a big surprise to her and his father Nathan.

“It was a surprise. I was actually getting ready to eat dinner, or I ate dinner and I was getting ready to go to bed, and I started having contractions and they said are you ready and I said ‘yea,’ so it was a big surprise.”

Syncere is the seventh child for Natasha. She says the new year will have a special meaning from now on.

