HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Christmas season is officially over for another year, and for many now is the time to start taking down the tree and decorations.

Now the question is what to do with your tree?

For those with an artificial tree, the answer is as simple as put it back in the box and into storage, but if you have a real tree, it needs thrown out. However, the City of Huntington says residents are actually discouraged from disposing their Christmas trees in the household garbage because the sap can cause potential damage to the packer trucks’ mechanical parts.

Instead, the City of Huntington is offering some free drop-off locations for residents to dispose of their trees.

These locations include: