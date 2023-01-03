HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one vehicle went into the creek, and bystanders helped the driver from the vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital, dispatchers say, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.