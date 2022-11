HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The DMV office in Huntington will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said in a press release that the power outage is projected to last all day.

They encourage customers to use the DMV’s online services.

Regional offices are still open in Point Pleasant, Winfield, Williamson, Logan, and Kanawha City for those who need immediate assistance.