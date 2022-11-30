HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug crimes.

Documents say 35-year-old Van Lee Harrell admitted to having 8.6 grams of cocaine base, or “crack”, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in his bedroom. Harrell admitted that he had been selling and distributing drugs, according to a press release.

Harrell is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised released and a $250,000 fine.