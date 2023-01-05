HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the pharmacists a note. They say the suspects showed no signs of having a weapon.

It is not clear what the note said or if the pair got away with anything.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.