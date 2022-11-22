HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — All metered parking on certain days in November and December 2022 will be free to people parking in downtown Huntington to encourage people to shop.

The City of Huntington says on its Facebook page that these days will be free:

Friday, Nov. 25

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, Dec. 16

Sat. Dec. 24

There is also a program in Huntington that will allow participants to earn points and enter into drawings by shopping locally during the holiday season called the Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail.

It was launched by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce with the support of Truist and the Cabell County Commission.

The Chamber of Commerce says people can use the, “free mobile passport,” and earn points when they shop at stores along the trail.

They say points can be turned into commemorative prizes and a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

The program will be available from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 with more than 40 local businesses participating. The $1,000 grand prize winner will be announced on Jan. 16, 2023.

To sign up, visit the Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail website by clicking here. The website says it is done through email and text messages and no apps will need to be downloaded.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For shoppers in Charleston, there will also be free metered parking as a part of Citizen Appreciation Parking. Those dates include: