HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Health Arena in Huntington will be having its first-ever scavenger hunt on Thursday to win tickets to see Kane Brown on his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.”

The scavenger hunt will be on Thursday with five clues hidden around downtown Huntington. The arena says the first clue will be posted on their social media accounts at 3 p.m.

They say people will need to take a picture of a business or location and tag Mountain Health Arena on social media to receive a clue.

The first person to finish the scavenger hunt will win two tickets to the Kane Brown concert.

The concert, with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash, will be on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023.