Huntington woman credits community with her recovery success

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another step in the region’s battle against opioid addiction is with the “All Walks of Recovery” event at Marshall University. But, it’s not always about programs, clinics, or money. It’s about individual accomplishments.

Deeidra Gravely is discussing who she used to be. “Hopeless. Lost,” Gravely said. “I had just enough to not give up, but I was at the bottom.”

That was seven years ago. Today, after seven long years of recovery she’s a therapist. Gravely counsels those now on the same road she traveled. Once a Marshall dropout Gravely is now an adjunct professor there. She thanks programs offered here and her community for helping her get there.

“To be able to find a community that understands and believes in second chances,” Gravely said. “Because I was able to be employed and the community rallied around me to continue to build me up in my career and in my recovery.”

Employment is one of the keys to a successful recovery. Ashley Shaw is the director of CORE or Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment. Shaw says it’s a myth that people in recovery don’t want to work.

“People in recovery are productive and they can be great workers, you just have to give them the opportunity to demonstrate that,” Shaw said.

Opportunity is what Gravely needed to get back on track.

“I cannot explain how grateful I am,” Gravely said. “To have a community to have a community that gives people second chances and allows me to live my dream that I never thought were possible.”

For more information on addiction and recovery, you can visit Healthy Connections West Virginia’s website.