Huntington woman facing child neglect charges after baby revived with Narcan

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to a criminal complaint, a woman is being charged with child neglect resulting in injury after her 16-month-old child had to be revived with Narcan.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at around 7:15 p.m., Cabell County EMS was dispatched to a report of a baby not breathing.

When arriving, according to documents, they found the 16-month-old baby not breathing. They then gave the baby Narcan which, “resulted in an improvement of the child’s condition.”

At the Cabell Huntington Hospital, officials say a urine test on the baby showed a position result for Fentanyl.

During an interview with the mother, Alexis Perry, 28, the complaint says that she was unable to give a “reasonable explanation” on how the baby was able to come in contact with Fentanyl. At the time of the incident, she was the only parent in the custody of the child.

Currently, the baby is in critical condition and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Perry, if convicted, can face up to $3,000 in fines and up to 10 years in prison, according to official documents. She could also be required to complete parenting classes, substance abuse counseling, anger management counseling, or other “appropriate” services as determined by the Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families after its assessment evaluation.

She could have her custody, visitation, or parental rights “automatically restricted,” the criminal complaint says.

She is being held at the Western Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $40,000.