Huntington YMCA collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — YMCA of Huntington are collecting donations of both cash and relief items to help tornado victims in Western Kentucky, they say in a press release.
They say the donations will be sent to the YMCA in Mayfield / Graves County, KY. Their building was not damaged so it is being used as a center for volunteers and distribution of items.
If you wish to donate, they say cash and relief items will be accepted at the YMCA May Building. Their address is 935 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 and items will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Items YMCA of Huntington say they need include:
- Baby care items
- Personal hygenie items
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper goods
- Over-the-counter pain relief medicine
- First aid supplies
- Pre-packaged food
- Water
For questions, they say to call 304-525-8127.
