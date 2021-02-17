Huntington YMCA facilities open doors for those without power

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The YMCA of Huntington, West Virginia, is open for those who need power during severe winter weather.

YMCA officials say free guest and day passes will be provided and the locker room, shower and recreational facilities will be available for free.

All adults 18 and over must show a valid photo ID to be admitted to the May Building and the Phil Cline Family YMCA.

YMCA May Building 935 10th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia 25701 Facility Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (M-F) 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Saturday) Noon to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday) Pool Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (M-F) 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Saturday) Noon to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday)



Phil Cline Family YMCA 917 9th Street, Huntington, West Virginia 25701 Facility Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (M-F) 8:00 a.m. to Noon (Saturday) Closed (Sunday)



Anyone with any questions can call (304)-525-8127 for more information.