HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday night, good music filled the 9th Street area between 3rd and 4th Avenue in Huntington. The weekly concert series “9th Street Live” is back by popular demand.

It was a packed event kicking off the second week with people coming out to hear good music, participate in family-friendly activities, and enjoy some good food and beverages.

This marks the third year for the concert series and since its creation, it’s become an event people like Gabriel Finch look forward to all year long.

“It brings a lot of livelihood to an area where we don’t have a lot of interesting things to do on the weekends. Activities where locals actually get together at. It’s awesome to see everyone in the area coming together and enjoying some live music,” Finch said Friday evening.

Additional shows are scheduled to take place each Friday through September 1st with different bands each night. For a complete schedule, click here.