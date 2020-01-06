Huntington’s annual pet adoption event raises awareness for rescues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne animal shelter took a field trip to the Mountain Health Arena for their annual “New Year, New Life” adoption event.

The event allows the surrounding community to have a one-on-one interaction with the animals. While the cats and dogs were the main attraction at this year’s event, the local animal shelter staff is also advertising their new adoption application process.

The application process is used to match families and individuals with the pet that would most fit their situation. The shelter has implemented the process as a means of eliminating impulse adoptions.

The last thing you want is a dog to get returned for whatever reason. You want to make sure that you can find… or cat… the best fit for that family. They get fixed, they get all their shots, they’re made sure that they’re well taken care of before they’re actually vetted to be adopted out. Pagett Dusic, Animal Shelter Volunteer

The “New Year, New Life” event is also one of the shelter’s largest awareness events. The Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets organization (ASAP) is a local animal rescue chapter for the city of Huntington, West Virginia bringing attention to adoptable rescue animals.

The Huntington-Cabell-Wayne animal shelter is still adopting out cats and dogs. For more details click here. For more information on the ASAP click here.