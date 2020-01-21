Huntington’s Quick Response Team to serve as national mentors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington is just one of many cities in West Virginia looking for innovative ways to respond to the opioid crisis. Their Quick Response Team was established in December 2017. Now the team will be sharing their techniques on a national platform.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, a component of the Office of Justice Programs within the United States Department of Justice selected Huntington as one of eight sites across the country for a peer mentoring project to help develop programs that connect people with opioid use disorder to treatment instead of entering the criminal justice system.

“We certainly will share forms and procedures and things like that with them,” explained Connie Priddy, a Cabell County EMS employee and the QRT Coordinator. “But one of their main goals is they want the opportunity to go out and see what our team does and how our team interacts and that care and compassion that they are showing to individuals.”

Groups wanting to participate in the peer mentoring program have to go through an application process so it could be several weeks before Huntington’s QRT hosts any participating guests.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to the Quick Response Team call 304-526-8541 or email QRT@ccems.org

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories