HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Safety Town in Huntington is bringing back its annual Safe Trick or Treat for 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

The City of Huntington says the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Safety Town, which is located at 1450 Memorial Boulevard in Huntington. Safe Trick or Treat is free and open to the public.

Organizations who wish to be a vendor or sponsor still have time to sign up by calling 304-696-5540 ext. 2065 or by emailing hankinsv@huntingtonwv.gov. Residents can also drop off sealed bags of candy for the event to the Huntington Police Department at 675 10th Street or the Huntington Fire Department’s Centennial Fire Station at 839 7th Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

If the forecast calls for rain on Oct. 28, city officials say Safe Trick or Treat will be rescheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.