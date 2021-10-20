Huntington’s time capsule will be sealed Friday

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington will close its time capsule this Friday, Oct. 22, the 200th birthday of city founder, Collins P. Huntington.

The capsule will be sealed at 10:00 am in an event at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena Plaza.

This will be in honor of the city’s 150th Anniversary and will feature items from the public to highlight Huntington’s cultural, social, economic and political facets for each generation.

The time capsule will be housed within City Hall and will be opened in 100 years – in 2121.

