Hurricane City Hall closed tomorrow (September 4, 2020)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – A group of men and women were put to the test to see if they have what it takes to wear the West Virginia State Police uniform.

“Law enforcement is important so we're looking for future troopers," Capt. Shallon Oglesby, West Virginia State Police said.

To qualify, cadets must pass a written test before moving on to a physical fitness test which includes pushups, sit-ups and running. Cadet Levi Whitt says it's worth it.

“There's just not that many people right now taking that step of helping folks in a world full of craziness. I think that the more people that can just step up and help each other out and be a good neighbor is a better part of the community,” Whitt said.

Throughout the country many people have demonstrated against law enforcement over police brutality. While some officers abuse their power, Capt. Oglesby says their training aims to prevent it.

“As part of our normal curriculum we have training on hate crimes, racial profiling and things of that nature and those have always been a part of our program,” Capt. Oglesby said.

Whitt says he knows the risk he's taking by wanting to join the force, but he says it's about making a difference.

“The positive impacts mean so much more than the negative ones. Unfortunately, we just hold those in the limelight too often and if I can just make a small impact on a small community I think that's a lot better than it would be down the road,” Whitt said.