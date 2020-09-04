Hurricane City Hall closed tomorrow (September 4, 2020)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – PLEASE NOTE: Hurricane City Hall will be closed on Friday, September 4, 2020 for cleaning and sanitization due to COVID exposure of a City employee.

In working with the Putnam County Health Department, it was decided to limit exposure to the public out of an abundance of caution. City Hall will also be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020 in observance of Labor Day.

