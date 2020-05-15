Hurricane City Park set to reopen this weekend

The City of Hurricane says the Hurricane City Park will be able to reopen Saturday, May 16. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hurricane says the Hurricane City Park will be able to reopen Saturday, May 16. This includes all facilities except basketball courts.

The city says safety recommendations by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the CDC will still apply, and no large groups should gather and people must still follow guidelines for physical distancing.

Park shelters will not be closed, but the city says it will not take reservations for the shelters until restrictions for large gatherings are lifted.

“The City of Hurricane continues to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation as it unfolds,” the city says. “During this, city officials have kept in continual contact with the Putnam County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in regard to best practices because the health and safety of our community members is of utmost importance.”

Youth sports organizations will be responsible for disseminating information to parents regarding their plans. According to the city, organized games will not be allowed at the park at this time, but practices may begin with limited numbers of players and coaches on the fields.

The City Park Sprayground will not open on Memorial Day weekend, but the city says plans are in place to open it as restrictions are lifted even more.

The city says, the Valley Park, which is in Hurricane City limits but operated by Putnam County Parks and Recreation, will also reopen Saturday, May 16 with the same guidelines in place. Putnam County decided in March that the Wave Pool will not open at all this year.

