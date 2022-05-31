HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Hurricane Fire Department said goodbye to one of their own today.

Fire and Rescue crew members, law enforcement representatives, local officials and friends and family paid tribute to long-time fire service member Dave Kelley at a memorial service, who recently passed away after a short illness. The service was held in Hurricane Tuesday afternoon.

Kelley volunteered for 45 years on the Hurricane Fire Department and retired as a paramedic.

He was also the Chairman of the Hurricane Building Commission and was known for his philanthropy by helping children through volunteering with the Southern Appalachian Enrichment Project.

Dave was a friend and a man that would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Scott Edwards, Hurricane Mayor

In his retirement, Kelley was a fireworks expert and helped put on the town fireworks displays.

He was also a friend of 13 News, showing his kindness by one time bringing our staff snacks all the way from one of our favorite spots in Texas, Buc-ees!

Dave Kelley was 65 years old. To view his obituary page, click here.