HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters in Hurricane are working to do their part in helping out with the Kentucky floods.

Flooding hit the eastern Kentucky area starting on July 26, 2022.

Governor Andy Beshear says 37 Kentuckians have died as a result of the flooding, as of Aug. 5.

Hurricane firefighters have been collecting supplies such as baby supplies, non-perishable foods and toiletries to send down to eastern Kentucky to help with their flood relief efforts.

Hurricane Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Hale says a team was sent down to help with repairs in Kentucky.

“The mobile infrastructure team is down there helping with repairs. We loaded two pallet trucks this morning and they are on their way,” Lt. Hale says.

Lt. Hale says the Hurricane FD may be holding another collection to send garbage bags to eastern Kentucky next week.