Hurricane High School homecoming dance goes on

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — High School is a vital time in a teen’s life, and arguably some of the most memorable moments happen in those years.

As school districts across West Virginia continue to cancel events due to COVID-19, at Hurricane High School, they decided to find an alternate way to continue with their homecoming dance. “It’s going to be outside, masks will obviously be recommended, we’ll have those available, hand sanitizer all that, and having it outside obviously makes it easier,” said Principal Josh Caldwell.

This year, students will get the chance to dress up and have their traditional homecoming dance after it was canceled last year. “We want to try and give as much normalcy as we can to our students obviously they have missed out on so much,” said Caldwell.

The event will look different, but the students we spoke with are looking on the bright side. “I think outside would be kind of cooler because instead of being stuck outside and crowded in the cafeteria, so I think it’ll be safer anyway and I think having a little bit more room it will be more fun,” said Ismael Borrero a senior at Hurricane High.

Another senior, Kristen Shaffer says, “This year I think we’re all really excited because we all get to be together. And We’re hoping that everything goes as planned and everyone dresses up and it’s all a bunch of fun on Friday with our pep rally and everything and the game.”

Students say, navigating through the pandemic hasn’t been easy. But they’re looking forward to making these memories: even if they have a different look to them. “It’s important because I feel like you need to have those memories because high school is one of the few best years of your lives,” adds Shaffer.

Their homecoming dance is scheduled to take place September 25th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hurricane High School Football Field.

