HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Hurricane man was sentenced on Thursday to more than three years in prison.

Court documents say that 33-year-old Shea Owen Marsh was sentenced to three to five years in federal prison and then 15 more years of supervised release. He will also have to pay restitution to his victims.

In April of 2021, Marsh plead guilty to downloading videos and images of child pornography onto his cell phone.