Hurricane mascot maker gets city Halloween ready

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dale Morton has grown his childhood hobby of science-fiction into a business with Dale Morton Studios in Hurricane. In the last two years, he has been in charge of the Spook House during the city’s “Main Street Trick or Treat” event.

“In the Spook House, I use a lot of the things I have made over the years as well, this guy right here was a puppet I made for a series of commercials,” Morton says as he shows off a fake skull.

“These fingers and these hands here I have had in my collection for some time I use to do replacement prosthetics for a company in Charleston,” he adds.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure in the world of costume design. Morton repurposed old prosthetics into spooky props, but it’s not just spooky creatures that dale makes. He’s also the creator of one of West Virginia’s most beloved mascots…MARCO.

“I’m very proud of Marco,” Morton says with a smile.

His business is actually based on custom mascot designs. Marco isn’t the only West Virginia icon he has made a custom mascot costume for. He’s also done Point Pleasant’s very own Mothman! Morton’s designs have gone everywhere from Myrtle beach to Germany and Japan, and while the weather has canceled this year’s Spook House he is now ahead of the game for next year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories