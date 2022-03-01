HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards is warning residents of someone potentially impersonating another company in the area.

According to the mayor, a resident reported that a man had come to her home in a white van labeled “Tri-State Food Service” trying to sell half-priced steaks. Edwards says the man told the resident he was affiliated with the Schwans company and that is how she got on his list.

Edwards says the woman contacted her local Schwans representative who said they were not affiliated with the man and had not had this issue before.

According to the mayor, the only “Tri-State Food Service” listed on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website shows a Kentucky-based corporation that was “terminated in 2001,” and he cannot confirm if this is a legitimate company or not.

In a Facebook message, Edwards urged residents to be wary of anyone selling items door to door unless you have ordered and/or requested the items yourself. He also asks residents to check on their elderly friends and neighbors and remind them not to purchase from anyone selling items door to door.

Edwards says anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911 so authorities can investigate.