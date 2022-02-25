HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Jay Wilkinson gave countless hours to his community, and those who knew him say they witnessed all the good he did. We spoke with his family and friends about his tragic loss.

A father, friend, and coach to so many.

“Everyone he knew loved him,” said Bubby Plumley, Jay’s best friend.

Jay recently died from sudden cardiac arrest at just 51 years old. He was loved beyond words.

“So much, like words can’t describe. He was my best friend,” said Jacey Wilkinson, Jay’s daughter.

Jacey says he wasn’t just a dad. He was her best friend, coach, and world. She says their memories are irreplaceable.

“I have so many. Probably from him coaching me in t-ball, all the way up to now, so this year just softball won’t be the same without him,” said Wilkinson.

The entire Hurricane community is mourning his loss.

“There’s a huge gaping hole in our community right now because of the loss of Jay,” said Mayor Scott Edwards, City of Hurricane.

“He was that friend that was the best. Anything you did, you wanted Jay there. He made you feel good about everything,” said Plumley.

Jay started coaching baseball right after high school.

“He started coaching. For the last 20 years, he was the president of the Hurricane baseball league, and he’s coached hundreds and hundreds of kids each year,” said Edwards.

He touched the lives of so many kids.

“There’s so many memories. Oh my gosh. Being at the field, watching him get in the dunk tank, watching those kids dunk him. Oh my gosh, there’s just so many,” said Cassie Elliott, Jay’s co-worker.

Plumley says Jay always use to take selfies with his players on the field… memories those players will always cherish.

“I don’t know that I could ever find anybody that I could say treated me, that treats everybody the way that Jay treated people. It’s just like he took you in and you were his buddy from day one, and I don’t know if you’ll ever find anybody like him again,” said Plumley.

Jay’s family is holding a memorial service for him this Saturday from two to five p.m., at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. They’re asking people to wear shorts, ball caps, and favorite sports apparel in his honor.