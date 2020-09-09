Hurricane VFD receives ambulance donation

The Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department has a new ambulance thanks to a donation from MVB Bank. Sept. 9, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Hurricane, WV (WOWK) – The Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department has a new ambulance thanks to a donation from MVB Bank.

The city says the Horton ambulance, worth over $100,000, is built to handle critical care and long-distance inter-facility transports in addition to emergency calls. The ambulance also has room for four care providers.

“The ambulance will be used to improve the availability of emergency medical services throughout our community. It will be used to answer EMS calls to assist Putnam County EMS when they do not have the units available to rapidly respond to calls. We will also use the vehicle to respond to calls and provide care until the transporting ambulance arrives on scene.” Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department Chief Deron Wilke

The ambulance was officially donated to the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department this afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the parking lot of the Hurricane Municipal Building.

“MVB Bank strives to be a trusted partner on the financial frontier, committed to the success of our clients and communities. We are pleased for the opportunity to invest in the Hurricane community through donation of this ambulance, which will provide a much-needed service. We look forward to continued partnership with the City of Hurricane.” David Jones, Director of Special Assets, MVB Bank

