HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday.

The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Court records say that Jackson worked at a business in South Charleston and stole the identity of a person who applied for a job there. Jackson opened two credit cards in the person’s name and had them mailed to her Hurricane address, according to the release.

The DOJ says Jackson admitted to spending $10,626.70 on those cards.

Jackson will be sentenced on Dec. 19, and she faces up to 42 years in prison, six years supervised release and a $750,000 fine.