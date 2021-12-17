Hurricane woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Gracyn Courtright, a young West Virginia woman who is accused of surging the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, could be facing jail time. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. District Court)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Hurricane woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gracyn Courtwright pleaded guilty in August to a single federal misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and signed a plea agreement. The sentencing memorandum asked for the 30 days of jail time.

The FBI and court documents said Courtwright was seen carrying a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers and on the Senate floor. Officials and court documents say she was inside the U.S. Capitol for approximately 24 minutes.

According to the Defendant’s Sentencing Memorandum, Courtwright was a University of Kentucky student at the time of the Jan. 6 attack and was suspended as a result of her contact. The memorandum states she has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 22, 2021, at the university to determine if she will be reinstated and allowed to complete the final semester to obtain her degree.