UPDATE (3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2): A Hurricane woman who plead guilty to entering the US Capitol building on Jan. 6 has begun her 30-day prison sentence.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Gracyn Dawn Courtright is now an inmate in the Philadelphia Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She entered the facility on Tuesday, March 1.

Court documents say Courtright was sentenced to 30 days in prison. She will be on supervised release for 12 months after that. She will also pay $525 in restitution.