Hurricane, WV mayor closes parks public parks, frustrated at weekend crowds

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says all public parks in Hurricane will be closed until further notice effective immediately.

He says the decision to close the parks came because people have not followed the rules and suggestions of social distancing and what not to do.

The Stay at Home Order we are under is not a vacation, and yet so many people seem to be treating it as such instead of understanding the importance of this needed action. We must take steps to flatten the curve. We are in a very serious time, and we must listen to those with the data. Health professionals are expecting a big uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the next week here in our area. We must all do our part to contain and to flatten the curve. Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards

The mayor says people should view social distancing as though those around them, including friends and neighbors, are COVID-19 positive. He says things people should do include:

Stay at home

Maintain proper social distancing

-Wash your hands multiple times per day

Keep your hands away from your face

Change clothes when you get home after you’ve been in public

Edwards also says the following are not okay to do at this time:

Taking your whole family with you to the store

Making unnecessary trips to the store

Letting your kids ride around in vehicles with other people

Letting your kids have playdates with friends

Gathering with people who don’t live in your house

“We will all make it through this, but it will be much faster and with fewer deaths, if everyone just follows the rules and suggestions,” Edwards says. “Remember: this virus does not care if you are bored. Stay home. I love you all and am here for you.”

