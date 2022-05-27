RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping and strangulation charges out of Ravenswood.

A criminal complaint says that Ravenswood PD was dispatched to a residence on Tuesday after receiving a text through the “Textty” App. A victim said that she had been beaten by their boyfriend. The complaint says that dispatch advised that another text had come in while officers were en route that said “Hurry Please.”

Officers say they were met at the door by the victim, who had severe swelling around her eyes redness around her neck and bruises on her hands and wrists. Upon further examination from EMS, the victim was found to have bruises on both legs, a busted lip and other injuries consistent with abuse.

The victim told police that the boyfriend, Jamar Harold Hunter, beat her throughout the day because he was mad about a tattoo. She told police that he tied her to a kitchen chair with a belt and tied her hands together with cords. She said that he also poured peroxide on her and then sprayed her with water in the shower.

The criminal complaint says the victim also told officers that Hunter pinned her against the couch and put his hands around her throat until she couldn’t breathe. She said that Hunter told her he would kill her if she tried to scream.

Police collected evidence at the scene, including taking photos of a bloody bathmat and collecting the belt and cords with which Hunter had allegedly tied up the victim.

Ravenswood Police are requesting that Hunter be charged with kidnapping and strangulation.