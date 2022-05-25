MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A husband and wife attempted to flee from Mason County deputies on Tuesday and the husband is still missing.

According to Mason County deputies, law enforcement tried to service three felony warrants on Ronald Hively.

Once Ronald Hively’s wife, Koah Hively, saw the police, she told Ronald and they began to flee.

They say Koah tried to keep up with Ronald but was not able to. Koah Hively was arrested for obstructing an officer, open dump and having an abandoned refrigerator with the doors on it, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office

A search began for Ronald Hively and law enforcement was unable to find him.

Ronald Hively is six feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

They say Ronald Hively is a person of interest for an incident in Gallipolis, Ohio which are related to the charges in Mason County.