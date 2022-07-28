PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The husband of a Portsmouth woman accused of raping juveniles is also facing charges.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that the three victims implicated Kimberly Mae Polachek‘s husband, 31-year-old Dusty A. Polachek in some of her crimes.

Polachek was arrested at his apartment in Portsmouth, and he is charged with three counts of Endangering Children, a second-degree felony, three counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a third-degree felony, two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile, a fourth-degree felony, one count of Disseminating Matter to a Juvenile, a fifth-degree felony, Attempted Sexual Battery, a fourth-degree felony, and Importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

He is currently being housed at the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond, and he will be in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that this investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information that could help the investigation should call Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.