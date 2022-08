CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a KRT bus and several other vehicles caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the eastbound Charleston split on I-64. No one was injured, and no passengers were on the KRT bus. The interstate was shut down to one lane for about an hour, but the lanes have since re-opened.

No word on what caused the crash.