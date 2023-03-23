UPDATE (10:36 a.m. on Thursday, March 23): Kenova Police say that traffic is beginning to move in the area, they have reopened the ramp to I-64.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Traffic is backed up for miles into Wayne County, West Virginia due to an accident across the border in Kentucky.
The Kenova Police Department confirmed at I-64 westbound heading into Kentucky is closed.
They do not know how long the roadway will be shut down.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.