UPDATE (10:36 a.m. on Thursday, March 23): Kenova Police say that traffic is beginning to move in the area, they have reopened the ramp to I-64.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Traffic is backed up for miles into Wayne County, West Virginia due to an accident across the border in Kentucky.

The Kenova Police Department confirmed at I-64 westbound heading into Kentucky is closed.

They do not know how long the roadway will be shut down.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.