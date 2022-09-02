BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – All lanes of I-64 are reopened in the construction zone near Barboursville are reopened after a crash closed one of the contraflow lanes for more than 24 hours.

Cabell County dispatch says the lanes reopened around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

The incident began Wednesday night, Aug. 31 when an oversized dump truck crashed in one of the westbound contraflow lanes, hit a barrier wall and got stuck. The incident caused several traffic delays in the workzone.

The West Virginia Department of Highways says the driver’s permit did not allow him to travel there.