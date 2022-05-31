CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers could expect some delays on I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for pothole repairs this week.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, contractors will be repairing potholes between mile markers 41 and 44.5 on I-64 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 3. This area is just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge.

Officials say work mill and fill work will begin on the westbound lanes first, and then contractors will move to the eastbound lanes. The WVDOT says they will be working on one lane at a time to minimize the impact on drivers.

WVDOT says the repairs are part of the widening project between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the US 35 interchange.