I-64 Westbound shut down after tractor-trailer accident near Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) The Charleston Police Department says Interstate 64 westbound, just past the Oakwood Exit, will remain closed until further notice. Police say this is because of an accident, where a tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

Traffic is backed up, and west-bound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Oakwood exit. All east-bound lanes are open.

