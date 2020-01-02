I-64 Westbound shut down after tractor-trailer accident near Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) The Charleston Police Department says Interstate 64 westbound, just past the Oakwood Exit, will remain closed until further notice. Police say this is because of an accident, where a tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

Traffic is backed up, and west-bound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Oakwood exit. All east-bound lanes are open.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

