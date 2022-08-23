KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The I-64 construction to project to widen the interstate between Nitro and St. Albans exits is moving on schedule.

According to the project’s chief engineer says while the project started slow, the crew is on schedule in their timeline for the project.

This also means that this weekend drivers can expect a change in traffic patterns with eastbound traffic moving to the other side of the median. Traffic delays will be normal with two lanes still moving in each direction.

The chief engineer tells WOWK 13 News it’s a project that everyone’s been waiting for.

“It will complete up and allow that to open up. It will be a much safer, faster commute for everyone,” says Deputy State Highway Engineer Todd Rumbaugh. “It’s long overdue and probably one of the most needed projects in the state.”

Rumbaugh says when the project is completed, there will be a total of eight lanes with one lane in each direction dedicated to drivers just crossing the bridge.

“It’ll be a much easier transition on and off the interstate from the exits. commerce will move through there smoothly. The commute times, the congestion, will all go away, and it will be much better for folks,” he said.

He also says the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024, but the new bridge is expected to open to traffic by Thanksgiving of this year. The old structure will be removed during the winter. Rumbaugh also says in the fall of 2023, the crew will focus on building the twin bridge, which will be the future of the eastbound traffic.