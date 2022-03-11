UPDATE: (5:35 p.m. Friday, March 11) – Eastbound traffic on I-64 is moving again after a crash at the Montrose exit near mile-marker 56, but dispatchers say westbound traffic at the same mile-marker is now down to one lane after a two-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 officials say there is no word yet if anyone was injured in the westbound crash, and no one was transported in the eastbound crash.

The eastbound crash happened at 4:08 p.m. and the westbound crash happened at 5:23 p.m.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound traffic on I-64 near the Montrose exit is at a standstill.

This is due to an accident involving two vehicles near mile marker 56.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

No timeline for when traffic will clear up is currently available.

