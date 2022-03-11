UPDATE (3:05 p.m. on Friday, March 11): According to Putnam dispatch, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was the one transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound traffic on I-64 is at a standstill after a crash near the Nitro exit.

Kanawha County dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle on the Nitro/St. Albans bridge.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Putnam County EMS, Nitro Fire Department, Nitro PD, and the West Virginia State Police are responding.